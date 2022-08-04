MXC (MXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.80 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $176.12 million and $7.80 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

