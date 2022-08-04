National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$222.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.45.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$176.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.15 and a 1-year high of C$206.97.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

