National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.19 EPS.
National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NNN opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.
National Retail Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,814,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 374,358 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.