National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.19 EPS.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NNN opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,814,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 374,358 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

