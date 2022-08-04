National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NSA stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $894,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 184.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.