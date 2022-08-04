NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,849,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 7,227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58,498.0 days.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

RBSPF remained flat at $3.10 on Thursday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

