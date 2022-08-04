NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $431.23 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $431.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00019533 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00102483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00256485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,801,221 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

