Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Reaches $9.46 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Neblio has a market cap of $9.46 million and $1.09 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 118.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005015 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,372,668 coins and its circulating supply is 19,296,008 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.