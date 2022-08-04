Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $467,885.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,910.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00168790 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127133 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032320 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,033,446 coins and its circulating supply is 62,521,644 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
