Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $90.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.80.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 12,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.27. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

