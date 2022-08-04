Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.08

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 202635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

