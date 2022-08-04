Nerve Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $512,640.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $333,715.69 and approximately $512,640.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,874.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

