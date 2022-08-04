Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $226.17. The stock had a trading volume of 103,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.96.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

