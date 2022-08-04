NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $5,966,000.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.