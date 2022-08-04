NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTSTGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $5,966,000.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

