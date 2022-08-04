Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

