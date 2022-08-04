Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
