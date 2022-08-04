New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 125,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,276. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,953,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

