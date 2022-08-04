New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

