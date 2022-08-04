Newmark Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.