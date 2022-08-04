Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

