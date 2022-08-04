Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Newtek Business Services Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $505.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.
In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
