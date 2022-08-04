Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Newtek Business Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $505.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newtek Business Services

About Newtek Business Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

