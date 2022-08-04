Newton Coin Project Trading Down 34.4% This Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $245.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.