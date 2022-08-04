Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $408.96 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003193 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $408.96 million and $14.74 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,874.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

