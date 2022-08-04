Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 12-Month High at $195.89

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.89 and last traded at $195.32, with a volume of 5043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 113.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 725.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.