NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 65.84%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

