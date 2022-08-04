NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading 7.2% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 4,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
NextSource Materials Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextSource Materials (NSRCD)
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.