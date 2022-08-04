NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading 7.2% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 4,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.