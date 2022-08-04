Nexus Market Capitalization Tops $7.25 Million (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.
Nexus Coin Profile
NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,985,072 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Buying and Selling Nexus
