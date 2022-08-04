NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,390. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.13 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.6795333 EPS for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 334,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,452,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,449,145.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 445,900 shares of company stock worth $5,473,917.

About NFI Group

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.