Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 178,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter worth $10,041,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $20,574,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

