NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.
NiSource Stock Performance
Shares of NI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 4,727,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,856. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
Further Reading
