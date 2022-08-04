NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 587,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937,036 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in NN were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NN by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,289 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,258.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,057.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,289 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,258.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 50,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,728.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 286,790 shares of company stock worth $675,611. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NN Price Performance

About NN

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.