Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Nocturne Acquisition Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

