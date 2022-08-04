Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDSN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.00. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,624. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

