Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Financial Comparison

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nordson and A2Z Smart Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 2 3 0 2.60 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nordson currently has a consensus price target of $263.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.01%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Nordson.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.36 billion 5.60 $454.37 million $8.23 27.97 A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 33.20 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -5.28

This table compares Nordson and A2Z Smart Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 19.38% 23.93% 13.69% A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordson beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

