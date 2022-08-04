Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,703.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 143,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after acquiring an additional 135,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,722,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.