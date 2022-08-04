Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Short Interest Update

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Northern Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLITW opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

