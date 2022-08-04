Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $554,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE NSTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,308. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.