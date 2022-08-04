Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 3,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,309. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

