Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

