Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.2% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

NOC traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.11. 3,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.69.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

