Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Cap of $38,893.69

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $38,893.69 and $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,817.40 or 1.00031668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028395 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

