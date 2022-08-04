Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,125 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 13,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.