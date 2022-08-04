Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.36. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.