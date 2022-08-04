Novare Capital Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $50.32 on Thursday, hitting $1,916.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,944.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,151.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,587.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

