Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $167.58. 366,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

