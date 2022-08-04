Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SOXX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.24. 10,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,606. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.95 and its 200 day moving average is $425.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

