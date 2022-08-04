Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $21.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.