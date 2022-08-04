Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.84.
ACN traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $308.93. 13,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,683. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.
