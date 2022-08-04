Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 8,225 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 613,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 64,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,641. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

