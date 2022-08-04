NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle Sells 837 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

