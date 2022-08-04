NTV Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

