NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 65.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

KHC stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.